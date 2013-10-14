Penny Movers to Watch - Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM), Cellceutix Corp(OTCMKTS:CTIX), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY), MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM), Cellceutix Corp(OTCMKTS:CTIX), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY), MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF).



Urban Ag Corp(OTCMKTS:AQUM) ended lower -20.00% and complete the day at $0.0012. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 138.29 million. After opening at $0.0015, the stock hit as high as $0.005. However, it traded between $0.0009 and $0.45 over the last twelve months.



Urban Ag Corp. provides hazardous material abatement and environment remediation services in the United States. The company offers construction path services, including pre-construction, site selection and preparation, hazardous material abatement and environment remediation, electrical/data communication system integration, electrical cabling installation and design, restoration/remediation, and post occupancy services.



Has AQUM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp(OTCMKTS:CTIX) closed yesterday at $1.75, a -2.23% decrease. Around 143,839 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 330,586 shares. The company is now valued at around $177.66 million.



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



Has CTIX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY) moved -1.16percent lower at $28.97 and traded between $28.77 and $29.04 after opening the day at $28.85. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.58%, which stands at 1.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 21.01%.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company?s Building Business segment is involved in the development, leasing, and property management of office buildings; management and operation of shopping centers and parking lots; and operation of district heating and cooling services



Why Should Investors Buy MITEY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF) shares rose, gaining 6.46 percent to close at $1.05. The stock is down around -38.72% this year and -38% for the last 12 months. Around 257,955 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 120,570 shares.



Mart Resources, Inc., an international upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Why Should Investors Buy MAUXF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/