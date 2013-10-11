Penny Movers to Watch - Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Micromem Technologies Inc.(OTCBB:MMTIF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY), Micromem Technologies Inc.(OTCBB:MMTIF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP).



Vertical Computer Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:VCSY) ended lower -7.00% and complete the day at $0.0930. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.31 million. After opening at $0.10, the stock hit as high as $0.11. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.11 over the last twelve months.



Vertical Computer Systems, Inc. provides application software, cloud-based and software services, Internet core technologies, and intellectual property assets in the United States, Canada, and Brazil.



Has VCSY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Micromem Technologies Inc.(OTCBB:MMTIF) closed yesterday at $0.510, a -12.37% decrease. Around 931,320 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 99,910 shares. The company is now valued at around $77.88 million.



Micromem Technologies Inc. develops non-volatile magnetic memory and sensor technology. The non-volatile memory implies the ability to retain information after power has been shut off.



Has MMTIF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) moved +0.75 percent higher at $0.134 and traded between $0.13 and $0.14 after opening the day at $.14. Its performance over the last five days remained 41.05%, which stands at 70.7% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 793.33%.



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing



For How Long SGLB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) shares fall, losing -4.84 percent to close at $0.0295. The stock is up around 104.86% this year and 953.57% for the last 12 months. Around 7.44 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.13 million shares.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee, and accounts receivable financing for physicians, clinics, hospitals, and medical dispensaries



Will MWIP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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