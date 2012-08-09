Penny Paddle Auction Offers Random Reserve No Timer Auctions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Penny Paddle Auction, the popular online penny auction site, has announced a new addition to its popular auction options: reserve auctions with no timers. These exciting auctions make it possible for bidders to win at any time, without waiting for a predetermined deadline to pass. These auctions are set up with a reserve price that is randomly set by the Penny Paddle Auction system, and no timer is established. As soon as a bidder bids the reserve price, the auction will end and the bidder will win.



To make it even easier for bidders to identify the auctions they want to participate in, the range for the reserve price will be show in the auction panel, giving bidders a rough idea of the potential cost of an item. As an added feature, all bidders who participated in the auction will receive 1 point for each bid placed. These points can be redeemed in the Penny Paddle Auction rewards store.



The Random Reserve No Timer auctions are just the latest way that Penny Paddle Auction makes it easier for bidders to find great deals. Other auction types include Reserve Auction with Timer, Reserve Group Auction, and Buy It Now.



For more information about Penny Paddle Auction and the new Random Reserve No Timer Auctions, visit http://www.pennypaddleauction.com .



About Penny Paddle Auction

Penny Paddle Auction is located in Westchester County, New York and is a subsidiary of Penny Paddle which also owns Penny Paddle Outlet. The site started as An idea that grew from wanting to have an outlet e-store where consumers could find top of the line items at a deeply discounted price and also be rewarded for shopping. Penny Paddle Auction is made up of a team of professionals with many years of experience in Customer Service, Business Managment, Internet Marketing, Business Finance, E-commerce Law and Computer Science.