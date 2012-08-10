Penny Stock Analyst Peter Leeds Announces Office Upgrade to Best Serve Subscribers and Staff

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- After a lengthy search, a new location has been selected for the offices of the Peter Leeds Penny Stocks team. This was announced by Peter Leeds, public speaker, owner and publisher of Peter Leeds Penny Stocks, and author of, "Invest in Penny Stocks." [John Wiley & Sons]



"While we love our current location," stated Leeds, an opportunity arose that we felt would be best for my penny stock team, as well as in the best interests of subscribers to our penny stock pick newsletter. We own our current building and lease half of it out to six other businesses besides our own. We like the simplicity of simply being a tenant ourselves, free from all the headaches. That way we can focus more exclusively on doing our best job, free from distractions."



Leeds explains that the new digs are more central, with a great water view, which he says are best for keeping his current team happy, while also being more compelling for new hires.



"Our job has always been to bring subscribers the best of the best in penny stocks. While we have always done a great job of that, we also believe that the majority of our work can best be done from our new location."



Leeds added that, "I'm very fortunate to have the best team in the penny stock business backing me up, and this is an opportunity to reward them for all their wonderful hard work. The best way to run a business involves loyalty to and from staff, and this office upgrade, even though it is from an already impressive location, is one of the best ways to accomplish that."



Leeds expects that there will be little downtime, if any. "We will own both locations for an overlap period. That way the current office can function as normal, while the new location is renovated and our designer puts her mark on the layout and decor."



Phone numbers and e-mails will go unchanged and uninterrupted. As well, the online penny stock newsletter, as well as the public Facebook penny stock forum, shall operate as normally. The only exceptions to this seamless transition will involve Leeds being only intermittently available from August 6th to 10th. There will be no Hot List penny stock pick or daily updates during that brief window of time.



"It is not in the best interest of penny stock investors who are subscribed to our penny stock newsletter, for my team to do a job that is any less than their absolute best effort. We always want to put out the best product we can, and part of that involves me personally reviewing any content that is intended for publication. Instead of allowing any cause for uncertainty when I will not necessarily be available, we will delay the content until my network is up and running again."



