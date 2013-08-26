Penny Stock Buzz - Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX).



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) ended higher +8.93% and complete the day at $0.139. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.72 million. After opening at $0.13, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.11 and $0.31over the last twelve months.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. SigNature DNA, Cashield



For How Long APDN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) closed yesterday at $8.03, a -0.51% decrease. Around 325,645 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 869,952 shares. The company is now valued at around $95.53 billion.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation. It’s activities comprise exploration and production of gas



Has OGZPY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) moved -3.05 percent lower at $1.27 and traded between $1.16 and $1.32 after opening the day at $1.31. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.79%, which stands at 50.3% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 53.01%.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. (NAMOG) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration in California, through its subsidiary Lani



Why Should Investors Buy NAMG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) shares rose, gaining +1.75 percent to close at $0.145. The stock is up around 292.95% this year and 223.66% for the last 12 months. Around 1.34 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.98 million shares.



Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being. It is a biotechnology and life technology company. Nuvilex manufactures



Why Should Investors Buy NVLX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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