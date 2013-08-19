Penny Stock Buzz: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA)(OTCMKTS:JAGGF), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Jaguar Mining Inc (USA)(OTCMKTS:JAGGF), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM)



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY) opened its shares at the price of $33.44 for the day. Its closing price was $33.54 after gaining +1.36% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 21,069.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 50,069.00 shares. The beta of BAMXY stands at1.51.



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



For How Long BAMXY will Fight for Profitability?Read This Trend Analysis report



Jaguar Mining Inc (USA)(OTCMKTS:JAGGF) percentage change plunged -3.05% to close at $0.280 with the total traded volume of 468,872.00 shares, and average volume of 208,929.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.23 - $1.45, while its day lowest price was $0.26 and it hit its day highest price at $0.29.



Jaguar Mining Inc. (Jaguar) is a gold mining company engaged in gold production and in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil.



Has JAGGF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) started its trading session with the price of $3.64 and closed at $3.69 by scoring +1.93%. ALSMY’s stocks traded with total volume of 686,487.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 242,218.00 shares. The beta of ALSMY stands at 2.01. Day range of the stock was $3.63 -$3.69.



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



For How Long ALSMY’s Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) ended its day with the loss of -6.06% and closed at the price of $0.0031 after opening at $0.0032. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 13.12 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 66.35 million shares.



Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy PMCM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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