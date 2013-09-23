Penny Stock Buzz - BG Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV).



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) ended lower -0.99% and complete the day at $19.06. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 929,048. After opening at $19.32, the stock hit as high as $19.38. However, it traded between $15.57 and $21.88 over the last twelve months.



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas. This segment has proved and probable reserves of 7 189 million barrels of oil equivalent.



Has BRGYY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) closed yesterday at $0.911, a -4.32% decrease. Around 859,658 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.74 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.45 billion.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Has MONIF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) moved -1.55 percent lower at $1.91 and traded between $1.88 and $1.95 after opening the day at $1.92. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.05%, which stands at -4.02% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 4.37%.



Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease



Why Should Investors Buy CTIX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) shares fall, losing -2.82 percent to close at $1.38. The stock is down around -20.69% this year and -16.87% for the last 12 months. Around 232,634 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.24 million shares.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions



Will NVIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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