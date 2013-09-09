Penny Stock Buzz- CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY), Mitsui & Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), Australia and New Zealand Banking, (OTCMKTS: ANZBY), Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS: CCTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY), Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY), Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: CCTC).



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) increased 0.48% and closed at $6.34 on a traded volume of 99.418 shares, in comparison to 130.211 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 26.55%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $22.84 billion.



Will CRRFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hyper cash stores worldwide. The company also operates food and non-food e-commerce Websites.



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY) soared 0.75% and closed at $284.52 on a traded volume of 1.238 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.495 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 11.41%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $281.10 and $285.00.



Will MITSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) jumped 0.85% and closed at $27.31. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.44%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.23 and $33.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.45. Its introductory price for the day was $27.35, with the overall traded volume of 29.063 shares.



Will ANZBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Clean Coal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: CCTC) after opening its trade at the price of $0.05 jumped 2.98% to close at $0.0449 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.07 million shares, in comparison to 96.453 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.03 and $0.07 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.05.



Will CCTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, owns a patented technology that uses controlled heat to extract and capture pollutants and moisture from low-rank coal.



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