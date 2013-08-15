Penny Stock Buzz- Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), PBS Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBHG), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) , Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), PBS Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBHG), E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) , Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) opened its shares at the price of $1.97 for the day. Its closing price was $1.96. The company traded with the total volume of 81,765.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 308,893.00 shares. Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist, or may exist in the future.



Is CTIX a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



PBS Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBHG) percentage change decline -10.00% to close at $0.0360 with the total traded volume of 1.31M shares, more than average volume of 57,058.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02 - $0.54, while its day lowest price was $0.03 and it hit its day highest price at $0.06. PBS Holding, Inc. is the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary; Starfest Direct, Inc. the Company’s principal business is to operate in the human resources outsourcing industries with particular emphasis in the professional employer organization (PEO).



Will PBHG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E-Waste Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:EWSI) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 2.51M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 2.19M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02- $0.04, while its day lowest price was $0.03 and it hit its day highest price at $0.03. EWSI total market capitalization is $ 4.14M shares. E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



Can Investors Bet on EWSI after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) started its trading session with the price of $23.41 and closed at $23.41. TLSYY stocks traded with total volume of 35,958.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 189,645.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $23.28-$23.46. Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers.



For How Long TLSYY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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