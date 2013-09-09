Penny Stock Buzz - Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER), GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH)



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) shares traded down -0.65% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0152 recently.



The share price of CERP is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 19.11 million. Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications.



Has CERP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) shares traded up +10.61% during the current trading session, hitting $1.98 recently. The share price of NVIV is currently trading within the range of $1.71 to $1.99. Company’s beta value stands at 10.14 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 644,260.00, while its average volume is 1.19 million shares. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



For How Long NVIV will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER) is trading with an drop of -30.00%, along with the trading price of $0.0007 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $9.0.



NOK recently gained a volume of 56.9 million shares, while its average volume is 5.9 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $1.63 - $5.87, while today, up until 10AM, its minimum price was $3.87.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook/declining overview as it gained/lost 5.6%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green/red with the/ plunge/ upsurge of 6.7%. Global Earth Energy, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the oil and gas sector. The company, through its joint venture agreement with Western Energy Group, develops the Smith-Needham prospect located in Gonzales County, Texas.



Why Should Investors Buy GLER After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



GLOBALTECH HOLDINGS, (OTCMKTS:GLBH) stock hit its highest price at $0.0026, after starting its trade at $0.0026. Company reported an increase of 10.00% at the price of $0.0018 recently and its current day range is from $0.0013 to $0.0026.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $1.13 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 625,00. Atlas Resources, Inc. is based in Lakewood, New Jersey.



Will GLBH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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