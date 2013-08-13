Penny Stock Buzz - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY)



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended higher +1.32% and complete the day at $13.16. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 320,864. After opening at $13.02, the stock hit as high as $13.19. However, it traded between $10.34 and $13.19 over the last twelve months.



Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT).



For How Long DTEGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) closed yesterday at $2.31, a +4.52% increase. Around 781,737 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 460,545 shares. The company is now valued at around $177.04 million.



ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes



For How Long IWSY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) moved +17.14 percent higher at $0.0410 and traded between $0.01 and $0.04 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained 26.15%, which stands at -2.38% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 10.81%.



GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits. On February 14, 2011, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger (Merger Agreement) with PHI Merger Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary (MergerCo), and Phototron, Inc., (Phototron).



For How Long PHOT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares rose, gaining +1.12 percent to close at $23.42. The stock is up around 28.54% this year and 68.85% for the last 12 months. Around 268,655 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 87,729 shares.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



Why Should Investors Buy AXAHY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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