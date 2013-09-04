Penny Stock Buzz-Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: EAPH), SEVEN & I HOLDINGS C (OTCMKTS: SVNDY), Publicis Groupe S.A (OTCMKTS: PUBGY), L'Oreal S.A (OTCMKTS: LRLCY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: EAPH) SEVEN & I HOLDINGS C (OTCMKTS: SVNDY) Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) L’Oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY).



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS: EAPH) increased 2.56% and closed at $0.0080 on a traded volume of 4.98 million shares, in comparison to 6.59 million shares of average trading volume. In the last six months, the stock is up over 14.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and its total outstanding shares are 127.81 million.



Will EAPH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



SEVEN & I HOLDINGS C (OTCMKTS: SVNDY) soared 3.88% and closed at $70.48 on a traded volume of 36.422 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 8.762 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 3.88%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $70.24 and $70.99.



Will SVNDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail sale of apparel, household goods, food products, and miscellaneous goods primarily in Japan, the People’s Republic of China, and North America.



Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) jumped 1.45% and closed at $18.92. So far in three months, the stock is up 6.89%. The 52-week range for the stock is $12.86 and $21.04 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.02. Its introductory price for the day was $18.95, with the overall traded volume of 42.649 shares.



Will PUBGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Publicis Groupe SA provides a range of advertising and communications services worldwide.



L’Oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) after opening its trade at the price of $33.67, dropped -0.43% to close at $33.25 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 45.351 shares, in comparison to 386.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $24.26 and $35.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.70.



Will LRLCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



L’Oreal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L’Oreal Paris



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