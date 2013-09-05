Penny Stock Buzz-Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS: ETEK), TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS: TKGBY), Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DASTY), SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS: ETEK) TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS: TKGBY) Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DASTY) SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY).



Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS: ETEK) decreased -26.09% and closed at $0.0170 on a traded volume of 2.24 million shares, in comparison to 1.24 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -97.38%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and its total outstanding shares are251.15 million.



Will ETEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Eco-Tek Group Inc. engages in the development and marketing of green lubrication and filtration products for a range of applications in the transportation, marine, and industrial sectors.



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK (OTCMKTS: TKGBY) soared 1.72% and closed at $3.55 on a traded volume of 82.201 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 240.457 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -25.73%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.53 and $3.59.



Will TKGBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services.



Dassault Systemes S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DASTY) dropped -0.76% and closed at $126.64. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $95.90 and $135.05 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $127.04. Its introductory price for the day was $125.92, with the overall traded volume of 16.287 shares.



Will DASTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dassault Systemes SA provides three dimensions (3D) design software, and product lifecycle management solutions worldwide.



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS: SGAPY) after opening its trade at the price of $27.13, dropped -0.84% to close at $27.17 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 29.736 shares, in comparison to 29.780 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.36 and $32.52 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.22.



Will SGAPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



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