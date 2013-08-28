Penny Stock Buzz - Essential Innovations Technology Corp(OTCBB:ESIV), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Essential Innovations Technology Corp (OTCBB:ESIV), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN).



Essential Innovations Technology Corp(OTCBB:ESIV) ended lower -15.62% and complete the day at $0.135. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.26 million. After opening at $0.16, the stock hit as high as $0.23.



Essential Innovations Technology Corp. is a development-stage company, focused towards research and development, commercialization and market entry strategies for the intellectual property that it has acquired in regards to multiple green and environmental technology applications such as fluid heating.



Has ESIV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) closed yesterday at $0.131, a -8.12% decrease. Around 6.05 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.92 million shares. The company is now valued at around $66.90 million.



Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being. It is a biotechnology and life technology company. Nuvilex manufactures, directly or indirectly through independent contractors Cinnergen, Cinnechol, Infinitink (and related private label ink products), and Talysn Scar Cream.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC) moved +84.17 percent higher at $0.00221 and traded between $0.01 and $0.02 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 185%, which stands at 402.27% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 76.8%.



Nutra Pharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company . The Company is engaged in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies, as well as homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer



For How Long NPHC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Skyline Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:SKLN) shares rose, gaining +39.97 percent to close at $0.420. The stock is up around 249.92% this year and 388.26% for the last 12 months. Around 3.15 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 243,573 shares.



Skyline Medical Inc., formerly BioDrain Medical, Inc., is an early stage medical device company. The Company owns patent rights to its products and will distribute its products to medical facilities where bodily and irrigation fluids produced during surgical procedures must be contained, measured, documented, and disposed.



Why Should Investors Buy SKLN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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