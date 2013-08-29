Penny Stock Buzz-First Pacific Company Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FPAFY), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS: USRC), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), U S RARE EARTHS INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Pacific Company Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FPAFY), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS: USRC), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), U S RARE EARTHS INC (OTCBB: UREE).



First Pacific Company Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FPAFY) decreased -4.70% and closed at $5.07 on a traded volume of 46.295 shares, in comparison to 22.610 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -5.59%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.88 billion and its total outstanding shares are 765.52 million.



Will FPAFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in telecommunications, infrastructure, consumer food products, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines and Indonesia.



UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS: USRC) soared 1.16% and closed at $0.435 on a traded volume of 323.776 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 128.571 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 200%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.38 and $0.44.



Will USRC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) dropped -0.30% and closed at $15.54. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.63%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.73 and $16.65 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.59. Its introductory price for the day was $15.38, with the overall traded volume of 35.894 shares.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



U S RARE EARTHS INC (OTCBB: UREE) after opening its shares at the price of $2.89 jumped 3.40% to close at $2.74 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 87.074 shares, in comparison to 8.722 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.35 and $3.74 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.90.



Will UREE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



US Rare Earths, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration, mining, and claims acquisition company.



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