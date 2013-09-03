Penny Stock Buzz: Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNI), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNI), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF)



Furniture Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBNI) opened its shares at the price of $0.55 for the day. Its closing price was $0.580. The company traded with the total volume of 190,657.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 435,395.00 shares. The beta of FBNI stands at2.75.



Furniture Brands International, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and retailing home furnishings in the United States and internationally.



Can Investors Bet on FBNI after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT) percentage change surged +6.06% to close at $2.10 with the total traded volume of 36,352.00 shares, and average volume of 151,988.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.11 - $5.95, while its day lowest price was $1.98 and it hit its day highest price at $2.23.



GRILLiT, Inc. operates a chain of fast casual dining restaurants under the GRILLiT brand. The company specializes in salads, rice bowls, noodles, wraps, and grilled chicken and steak.



Why Should Investors Buy GRLT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



MyEcheck Inc (OTCMKTS:MYEC) closed at $0.0035 by scoring +16.67%. MYEC’s stocks traded with total volume of 6.83 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 22.94 million shares. The beta of MYEC stands at 3.78.



MyECheck, Inc. operates in the payment processing industry. The company provides electronic check image services to merchants, payment services providers, banks, and other businesses.



Will MYEC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF) ended its day with the loss of -2.13% and closed at the price of $1.42 after opening at $1.43. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 59,459.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 95,950.00 shares.



Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. operates as a non-operating commodity streaming company.



Has STTYF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/