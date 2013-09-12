Penny Stock Buzz - Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Nouveau Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:NHL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Nouveau Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:NHL),



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) ended higher +28.29% and complete the day at $0.848. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 14.88 million. After opening at $0.67, the stock hit as high as $0.88. However, it traded between $0.08 and $0.88 over the last twelve months.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity



For How Long GSAT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) closed yesterday at $3.29, a +0.61% increase. Around 4.10 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 14.29 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.10 billion.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America



For How Long AAMRQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) moved +4.42 percent higher at $20.57 and traded between $20.06 and $20.75 after opening the day at 20.50. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.2%, which stands at 4.79% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 12.4%.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers.



For How Long LNVGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nouveau Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:NHL) shares rose, gaining +179.00 percent to close at $0.279. The stock is up around 55700% this year and 34775% for the last 12 months. Around 4.08 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 28,406 shares.



Nouveau Holdings, Ltd., a development stage company, operates as a green mining equipment technology company. The company offers mining equipment and drilling technologies for the exploration



Why Should Investors Buy NHL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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