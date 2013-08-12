Penny Stock Buzz - IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB), FEDERAL NATL PFD T(OTCBB:FNMAT), Sitoa Global Inc(OTCMKTS:STOA), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB), FEDERAL NATL PFD T(OTCBB:FNMAT), Sitoa Global Inc(OTCMKTS:STOA), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF)



IceWEB, Inc.(OTCBB:IWEB) ended lower -8.57% and complete the day at $0.0320. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.87 million. After opening at $0.03, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.11 over the last twelve months.



IceWEB, Inc. (IceWEB) manufacture and market unified data storage, purpose built appliances, network and cloud attached storage solutions and deliver on-line cloud computing application services.



Has IWEB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



FEDERAL NATL PFD T(OTCBB:FNMAT) closed yesterday at $7.45.And 109,416 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 198,147 shares. The company is now valued at around $663.05 million.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



How Should Investors Trade FNMAT Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Sitoa Global Inc(OTCMKTS:STOA) moved -20.00 percent lower at $0.0012 and traded between $0.001 and $0.0016 after opening the day at $0.0015. Its performance over the last five days remained -14.29%, which stands at -33.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -81.54%.



Sitoa Global Inc. is operating specializes in providing e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate multi-channel business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions



Why Should Investors Buy STOA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



GOLDEN QUEEN MINING(OTCMKTS:GQMNF) shares rose, gaining +14.88 percent to close at $1.36. The stock is up around -40.35% this year and -36.95% for the last 12 months. Around 157,158 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 101,120 shares.



Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., a development stage company, engages in acquiring and maintaining gold and silver mining properties for exploration, future development, and production.



Why Should Investors Buy GQMNF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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