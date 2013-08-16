Penny Stock Buzz- Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE)



Industrial & Comm.Bank of China Ltd(ADR)(OTCMKTS:IDCBY) ended lower -0.81% and complete the day at $13.49. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 141 k. After opening at $13.46, the stock hit as high as $13.59. However, it traded between $10.43 and $15.45 over the last twelve months.

INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED (ICBC) is involved in the provision of banking and related financial services. The Bank provides personal banking services, including personal deposits, personal loans, bank cards, credit cards, private banking, fund investment and personal financing services



Has IDCBY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CHEUY) closed yesterday at $14.62, a -0.88% decrease. Around 100,830 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 155,224 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 33.86 billion.

Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based company engaged in investment holding and project management. The Company’s subsidiaries are engaged in property development and investment, hotel and serviced suite operation, property and project management, and investment in infrastructure business.



Has CHEUY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND) moved -10.23 percent lower at $0.0079 and traded between $0.01 and $0.01 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -39.23%, which stands at -65.04% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -92.82%.

Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products



Why Should Investors Buy BRND After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE) shares rose, gaining +11.11 percent to close at $0.900. The stock is up around 46.32% this year and 136.84% for the last 12 months. Around 443,851 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 67,491 shares.

Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE) is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of bioscience products. PURE’s technology platform is based on stabilized ionic silver, and its initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC).The Company manufactures and sells SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products.



Why Should Investors Buy PURE After The Recent Gain?Just Go Here and Find Out



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