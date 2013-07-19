Penny Stock Buzz- LIGHTHOUSE PETROLEUM(OTCMKTS:LHPT), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY), BILLABONG INTL ADR(OTCMKTS:BLLAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIGHTHOUSE PETROLEUM(OTCMKTS:LHPT), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY), BILLABONG INTL ADR(OTCMKTS:BLLAY)



LIGHTHOUSE PETROLEUM(OTCMKTS:LHPT) ended its day with the gain of +16.67% and closed at the price of $0.0007 after opening at $0.0005. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 70.31M shares, as compared to its average volume of 18.37M shares. Lighthouse Petroleum, Inc., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, evaluation, and qualifying natural gas and oil wells. It owns a 34.336% working interest in the Lucy Lee No.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 40,796.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 82,250.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $34.85 for the day and its closing price was $35.08 after gaining +0.69% for the day. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five business groups: Wines and Spirits.



Softbank Corp. (Japan)(OTCMKTS:SFTBY) traded with volume of 21,229.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 24,754.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $32.00 and closed at $32.45 by scoring +3.64%. SOFTBANK CORP. engages in the mobile communication, broadband infrastructure, fixed-line telecommunication, and Internet culture activities in Japan and internationally. It offers mobile communication.



BILLABONG INTL ADR(OTCMKTS:BLLAY) stock traded with total volume of 731,248.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 88,749.00 shares. BLLAY started its trading session with the price of $0.68 and closed at $0.675 after gaining +5.47%. Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



