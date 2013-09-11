Penny Stock Buzz- - Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ), Intertape Polymer Group (USA)(OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ), Intertape Polymer Group (USA)(OTCMKTS:ITPOF).



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) ended lower -6.78% and complete the day at $0.0055. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 29.29 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watts per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca, Honduras; 4 mega-watts per hour Iscan hydro-electric project situated in Olancho, Honduras;



Has MINE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) closed yesterday at $15.15, a 1.07% increase. Around 178,764 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 220,554 shares. The company is now valued at around $68.66 billion.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products



For How Long AZSEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Epazz Inc(OTCMKTS:EPAZ) trade close at $0.0011 and traded between $0.001 and $0.0011 after opening the day at $0.0011. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.33%, which stands at -26.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -85.71%.



Epazz, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.



What EPAZ Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Intertape Polymer Group (USA)(OTCMKTS:ITPOF) shares rose, gaining +0.33 percent to close at $14.68. The stock is up around 83.08% this year and 105.84% for the last 12 months. Around 51,400 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 4,972 shares.



Intertape Polymer Group Inc. operates in the packaging industry in North America and internationally. The company manufactures and sells paper and film based tapes, including carton sealing tapes, such as hot melt, acrylic, natural rubber, and water activated tapes; industrial and specialty tapes comprising paper, flatback



Why Should Investors Buy ITPOF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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