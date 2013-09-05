Penny Stock Buzz - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:KGET), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:KGET), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR).



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSANY) ended higher +1.09% and complete the day at $20.49. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 228,217. After opening at $20.37, the stock hit as high as $20.53. However, it traded between $16.44 and $24.15 over the last twelve months.



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., together, with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive products and marine equipment primarily in Japan, the People?s Republic of China, North America, and Europe.



For How Long NSANY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:KGET) closed yesterday at $0.0024, a +50.00% increase. Around 97.62 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 12.57 million shares. The company is now valued at around $5.80 million.



Windsor Resource Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets systems that generate oxygen and hydrogen by the electrolysis of water used in gasoline and diesel engines. Windsor Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Largo, Florida



For How Long KGET Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC) moved -8.30percent lower at $0.0210 and traded between $0.02 and $0.02 after opening the day at $0.02. Its performance over the last five days remained 133.33%, which stands at 400% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 68%.



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. It offers drug products for the treatment of pain



Why Should Investors Buy NPHC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR) shares rose, gaining +35.71 percent to close at $0.0019. The stock is down around -24% this year and -80.41% for the last 12 months. Around 88.02 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 50.83 million shares.



StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide. It owns the right to develop and license various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, and to protect network owners and users from identity theft.



Why Should Investors Buy SFOR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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