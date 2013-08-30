Penny Stock Buzz-PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB: AGIN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB: AGIN).



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS: CFRUY) increased 0.42% and closed at $9.52 on a traded volume of 53.340 shares, in comparison 193.320 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 24.12%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $49.49 billion.



Will CFRUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BAESY) plunged -0.44% and closed at $27.28 on a traded volume of 162.234 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 59.528 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 10.89%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $27.28 and $27.60.



Will BAESY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide.



Boc Hong Kong (Holdings) Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BHKLY) jumped 1.42% and closed at $63.59. So far in three months, the stock is down -9.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $59.51 and $72.20 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $64.25. Its introductory price for the day was $63.36, with the overall traded volume of 28.263 shares.



Will BHKLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited principally operates as the holding company for Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited that provides various financial products and services to corporate and individual customers.



American Graphite Technologies Inc (OTCBB: AGIN) after opening its shares at the price of $0.33, dropped -7.46% to close at $0.310 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 225.480 shares, in comparison to 176.550 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.30 and $2.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.34.



Will AGIN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Graphite Technologies Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite related mineral properties primarily in the United States.



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