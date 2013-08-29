Penny Stock Buzz - PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Affinity Mediaworks Corp(OTCBB:AFFW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER), BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF), Affinity Mediaworks Corp(OTCBB:AFFW).



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY) ended lower -2.33% and complete the day at $9.48. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 66,253. After opening at $9.49, the stock hit as high as $9.54. However, it traded between $5.92 and $10.27 over the last twelve months.



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods under the brand names of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre



Has CFRUY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Global Earth Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:GLER) closed yesterday at $0.0002, a +100.00% increase. Around 251.70 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 15.21 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 85,955.



Global Earth Energy, Inc. (Global) is engaged in building and operating green alternative energy technologies. Global focuses to operate a one million gallon per year biodiesel pilot plant. In addition to the production of biodiesel, Global is focusing into the parallel solar and wind turbine energy markets



For How Long GLER Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



BluForest Inc(OTCMKTS:BLUF)moved -6.19 percent lower at $0.985 and traded between $0.95 and $1.08 after opening the day at $0.96. Its performance over the last five days remained -34.33%, which stands at -34.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 556.67%.



Bluforest Inc., formerly Greenwood Gold Resources, Inc., is a carbon offset credit trading company with land assets in South America. Global Environmental Investments Limited (GEIL) sold all of the rights and interests held by GEIL pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, on March 30, 2012



Why Should Investors Buy BLUF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Affinity Mediaworks Corp(OTCBB:AFFW) shares fall, losing -28.00 percent to close at $0.0360. The stock is up around 44% this year and 44% for the last 12 months. Around 1.52million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 202,558 shares.



Affinity Mediaworks Corp., is a development-stage company. The Company focuses in the development, finance, sales, acquisition, distribution and marketing of intellectual property devoted for the entertainment and leisure markets. During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2011, the Company earned no revenues.As of January 1, 2011, the Company is also finalizing its plan to vertically integrate in all aspects of the industry, including pre and post production services



Will AFFW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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