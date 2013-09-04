Penny Stock Buzz- Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS:PVSP), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS:PVSP), BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF), Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB), Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON)



Pervasip Corp (OTCMKTS:PVSP) is trading with an upsurge of 2.94%, along with the trading price of $0.0035 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.0035.



NOK recently gained a volume of 9.91million shares, while its average volume is 8.49 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.0001 - $0.0119, while today, up until 1:13PM, its minimum price was $0.003.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -53.33%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the upsurge of 40%. Pervasip Corp. provides voice and video telephone services through cloud-connected devices worldwide.



What was the Moving Force behind PVSP On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on PVSP



BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUF) stock hit its highest price at $0.78, after starting its trade at $0.78. Company reported a decrease of -21.83% at the price of $0.641 recently and its current day range is from $0.55 to $0.78.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $66.33 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 103.47 million. Bluforest Inc., a carbon offsets marketing and renewable energy company, is engaged in the sale of verified emission reduction and reduced emissions from deforestation and degradation carbon offsets through restoration projects that protect rain forests



Has BLUF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Vitamin Blue Inc (OTCBB:VTMB) recently plunged -9.62% after opening at $0.01. Its current trading price is $0.0047. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 12.32 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 1.73million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.01 while its minimum price was $0.01. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the red with the plunge of -6%. Vitamin Blue, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes water boardsports wear and accessories. It provides board shorts, T- shirts, and pullover hooded fleece for men and women.



Why Should Investors Buy VTMB After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Petrosonic Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PSON) opened day trade at $0.40 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.320 recently with the decline of -18.86%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 583,499.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 531,517.00 shares.



PSON overall market capitalization is $25.51 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an downward momentum with the loss of more than -52.52%. Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting.



Will PSON Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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