Penny Stock Buzz-TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB: AEGY), Industrial & Comm. Bank of China (OTCMKTS: IDCBY), SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL C (OTCMKTS: SHECY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB), Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB: AEGY), Industrial & Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY), SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL C (OTCMKTS: SHECY).



TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB) decreased -24.72% and closed at $2.04 on a traded volume of 137.000 shares, in comparison to 48.002 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -45.6%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $135.43 Million.



Will TNIB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TNI Biotech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB: AEGY) showed no change, closed at $0.0010 on a traded volume of 69.27 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 56.01 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -33.33%.



Can Investors Bet on AEGY after this News update? Find Out Here



Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States.



Industrial & Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY) jumped 1.05% and closed at $13.51. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.43 and $15.45 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.54. Its introductory price for the day was $13.35, with the overall traded volume of 75.77 shares.



Will IDCBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide.



SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL C (OTCMKTS: SHECY) after opening its trade at the price of $15.38 jumped 2.56% to close at $15.62 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 108.307 shares, in comparison to 28.149 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.04 and $17.83 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $15.62.



Will SHECY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor silicones, and other products primarily in Japan, the United States, and China.



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