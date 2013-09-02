Penny Stock Buzz - View Systems Inc(OTCBB:VSYM), SABINA G & S(OTCMKTS:SGSVF), Carlsberg A/S (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CABGY), Surgutneftegas OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SGTPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: View Systems Inc(OTCBB:VSYM), SABINA G & S(OTCMKTS:SGSVF), Carlsberg A/S (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CABGY), Surgutneftegas OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SGTPY)



View Systems Inc (OTCBB:VSYM) opened the session at $0.04, remained amid the day range of $0.03 - $0.05, and closed the session at $0.0500. The stock showed a positive performance of +35.14% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.93 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 356,900.00 shares. View Systems, Inc. develops, produces, and markets computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications. The company?s principal products and services include ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detection System.



Why Should Investors Buy VSYM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



SABINA G & S (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) traded with volume of 20,339.00 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 38,463.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.84 - $3.65. The stock showed a negative movement of -3.42% and closed its session at $1.16. The market capitalization of the stock remained 225.93 million. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company?s principal property includes the Back River Gold Project comprising 45 federal mineral leases and 13 federal mining claims covering approximately 128,529 acres located in Nunavut in the Canadian Arctic.



Why Should Investors Buy SGSVF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Carlsberg A/S (ADR)(OTCMKTS:CABGY) exchanged 22,195.00 shares and the average volume remained 19,217.00 shares. The stock dropped -0.10% and closed the session at $19.41. The beta of the stock remained 1.57. Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverages primarily in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company offers its products under the international brand names Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, Grimbergen, Kronenbourg 1664, and Somersby cider.



Has CABGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Surgutneftegas OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) gained volume of 445,610.00 shares, while the average volume remained 124,003.00 shares. The stock decreased -1.93% and finished the session Friday at $6.62. The three month trend remained positive +12.39%. Open Joint Stock Company Surgutneftegas operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Russia. It engages in the prospecting, exploration, and operation of oil and gas fields; production and marketing of oil, gas, and petrochemical products; and wholesale and retail trade of petroleum products and related services.



Has SGTPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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