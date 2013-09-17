Penny Stock Buzzers - Abby Inc(OTCMKTS:ABBY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Abby Inc(OTCMKTS:ABBY), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC).



Abby Inc(OTCMKTS:ABBY) ended higher +6.67% and complete the day at $0.0320. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.81 million. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.80 over the last twelve months.



Abby, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in natural gas exploration business. It owns interest in the Petchabun gas concession option comprising 2000 acres located in Thailand



For How Long ABBY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) closed yesterday at $0.351, a 6.53% increase. Around 1.90 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.33 million shares. The company is now valued at around $27.94 million.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas



For How Long XIDEQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) moved +1.24 percent higher at $0.965 and traded between $0.96 and $0.98 after opening the day at $0.97. Its performance over the last five days remained 14.72%, which stands at 1.24% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 78.67%.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers. The company offers products for delivering mobile money services



For How Long MONIF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) shares rose, gaining +1.12 percent to close at $0.0632. The stock is up around 10.49% this year and -1.25% for the last 12 months. Around 5.42 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 10.30 million shares.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine



Why Should Investors Buy ACTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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