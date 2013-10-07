Penny Stock Buzzers - ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), ECOtality Inc(OTCMKTS:ECTYQ), Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), ECOtality Inc(OTCMKTS:ECTYQ), Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY), Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY).



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) trade complete the day at $3.37. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 249,346. After opening at $3.35, the stock hit as high as $3.38. However, it traded between $3.05 and $4.60 over the last twelve months.



Alstom SA designs, supplies, and services various products and systems for power generation and transmission markets in France and internationally.



Can Investors Bet on ALSMY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



ECOtality Inc(OTCMKTS:ECTYQ) closed yesterday at $0.110, a 18.92% increase. Around 1.37 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.76 million shares. The company is now valued at around $2.62 million.



ECOtality, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, manufacturing, testing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage systems in the United States and internationally.



For How Long ECTYQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) moved -8.16 percent lower at $2.25and traded between $2.20 and $2.41 after opening the day at $2.37. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.14%, which stands at 7.14% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 262.9%.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Its solutions and technologies allow the distribution of digital media files through the Internet either in a streaming or digital download format.



Why Should Investors Buy DSNY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) shares rose, gaining +0.25 percent to close at $15.97. The stock is up around 15.56% this year and 33.86% for the last 12 months. Around 87,627 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 244,942 shares.



Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products.



Why Should Investors Buy AZSEY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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