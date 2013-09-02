Penny Stock Buzzers - BFC Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:BFCF), PV ENTERPRISES(OTCMKTS:VDSC), ScripsAmerica, Inc.(OTCBB:SCRC), ARGONAUT GOLD INC(OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: BFC Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:BFCF), PV ENTERPRISES(OTCMKTS:VDSC), ScripsAmerica, Inc.(OTCBB:SCRC), ARGONAUT GOLD INC(OTCMKTS:ARNGF)



BFC Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:BFCF) opened the session at $2.31, remained amid the day range of $2.23 - $2.34, and closed the session at $2.34. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.30% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 59,300.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 49,966.00 shares. BFC Financial Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public.



Why Should Investors Buy BFCF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



PV ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS:VDSC) traded with volume of 3.90 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 14.30 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0028 - $0.0033. The stock showed a positive movement of +10.34% and closed its session at $0.0032. The market capitalization of the stock remained 339,400.00. ALAS International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for the federal and local governments, and the private sector. It markets its products through independent contractors and consultants in the United States and internationally.



Will VDSC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCBB:SCRC) exchanged 112,941.00 million shares and the average volume remained 211,732.00 shares. The stock escalated +5.60% and closed the session at $0.264. The EPS of the stock remained -0.13. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 56.40 million. ScripsAmerica, Inc. engages in the distribution of pharmaceutical products in the United States. It delivers pharmaceutical products, including pain, arthritis, prenatal, urinary, and hormonal replacement drugs to a range of customers across the health care industrylong-term care sites, hospitals, and Government and home care agencies.



For How Long SCRC will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ARGONAUT GOLD INC (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) opened the session at $7.00, remained amid the day range of $6.89 - $7.01, and closed the session at $6.94. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.56% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 6,300.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7,737.00 shares. Argonaut Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold in North America. The company explores for gold and silver.



Has ARNGF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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