Penny Stock Buzzers - Creative Edge Nutrition Inc(OTCMKTS:FITX), Energy Focus Inc(OTCMKTS:EFOI), Swedbank AB (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SWDBY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Creative Edge Nutrition Inc(OTCMKTS:FITX), Energy Focus Inc(OTCMKTS:EFOI), Swedbank AB (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SWDBY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY).



Creative Edge Nutrition Inc(OTCMKTS:FITX) ended higher +36.36% and complete the day at $0.0015. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 60.62 million. After opening at $0.001, the stock hit as high as $0.0016. However, it traded between $0.0009 and $0.045 over the last twelve months.



Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc., a nutritional supplement company, develops, markets, and sells nutraceuticals and health supplements. It offers a range of capsules, tablets, and powders, as well as science based products in weight management, specific nutrition challenges, energy, and fitness categories.



For How Long FITX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Energy Focus Inc(OTCMKTS:EFOI) closed yesterday at $0.590, a +18.00% increase. Around 603,639 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 52,697 shares. The company is now valued at around $29.00 million.



Energy Focus, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and installs energy-efficient lighting systems and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) docklights; LED parking garage lamps and fixtures; LED cold storage globe lamps and LED fiber optic lighting systems



For How Long EFOI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Swedbank AB (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SWDBY) moved +0.46 percent higher at $24.11 and traded between $24.07 and $24.30 after opening the day at $24.30. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.19%, which stands at 3.3% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 21.77%.



Swedbank AB provides banking products and services primarily in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company operates through Retail, Large Corporates & Institutions, Baltic Banking



For How Long SWDBY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares fall, losing -0.70 percent to close at $63.45. The stock is down around -6% this year and 1.83% for the last 12 months. Around 40,823 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 120,933 shares.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa,



Will LUKOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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