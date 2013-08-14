Penny Stock Buzzers - D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU), BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF), Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU), BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) opened its shares at the price of $16.43 for the day. Its closing price was $16.41after delining -0.18% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 174,645.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 279,500.00 shares. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



Will DEMBF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Amanasu Techno Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ANSU) percentage change decline -62.50% to close at $0.300 with the total traded volume of 521,113.00 shares, more than average volume of 323,217.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.02 - $1.87, while its day lowest price was $0.27 and it hit its day highest price at $0.79. Amanasu Techno Holdings Corporation, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on acquiring the technologies, constructing four proto-type motor scooters and various testing of the technologies and the motor scooter. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not conducted any operations.



Will ANSU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 573,330.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 214,336.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.32- $0.86, while its day lowest price was $0.62 and it hit its day highest price at $0.73. BLFR total market capitalization is $ 23.25M shares. Blue Fire Equipment Corp. designs and manufactures proprietary drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases various sizes of polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies. Blue Fire Equipment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.



Can Investors Bet on BLFR after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) started its trading session with the price of $23.28 and closed at $23.30. AXAHY stocks traded with total volume of 545,469.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 95,255.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $23.03 -$23.31. Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



For How Long AXAHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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