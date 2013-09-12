Penny Stock Buzzers - ELECTRICITE DE FRANC(OTCMKTS:ECIFY), VizStar Inc(OTCMKTS:VIZS), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ELECTRICITE DE FRANC(OTCMKTS:ECIFY), VizStar Inc(OTCMKTS:VIZS), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY).



ELECTRICITE DE FRANC(OTCMKTS:ECIFY) ended lower -0.52% and complete the day at $5.74. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 115,371. After opening at $5.80, the stock hit as high as $5.88. However, it traded between $3.38 and $5.95 over the last twelve months.



Electricité de France S.A., an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energies in France and internationally. The company generates electricity using nuclear, hydro, wind, solar, coal, biomass, oil, propane, fissile materials, nuclear fuels, and gas energies, as well as engages in the commodity trading activities.



Has ECIFY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VizStar Inc(OTCMKTS:VIZS) closed yesterday at $0.0004, a -20.00% decrease. Around 643.45 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $699.28 k.



VizStar, Inc. (VizStar), formerly Easy CD Yearbook, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company focuses to market software, which enables schools, clubs and organizations to produce their own multimedia yearbook. On June 11, 2010, Celestial Jets, Inc. (Celestial Jets) merged with the Company.



Has VIZS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) moved +0.61 percent higher at $19.64 and traded between $19.44 and $19.64 after opening the day at $19.44. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.13%, which stands at -1.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -3.44%.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil.



For How Long COSWF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tullow Oil Plc (UK)(OTCMKTS:TUWOY) shares rose, gaining +1.44 percent to close at $8.48. The stock is down around -18.62% this year and -23.95% for the last 12 months. Around 109,894 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 52,793 shares.



Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons. The company?s principal properties include the Jubilee,



Why Should Investors Buy TUWOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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