Penny Stock Buzzers - Energizer Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:ENZR), The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HOKCY), Swingplane Ventures, Inc.(OTCBB:SWVI), Ring Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:RNGE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Energizer Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:ENZR), The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HOKCY), Swingplane Ventures, Inc.(OTCBB:SWVI), Ring Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:RNGE).



Energizer Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:ENZR) ended higher +2.86% and complete the day at $0.180. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 232,678. After opening at $0.17, the stock hit as high as $0.18. However, it traded between $0.11 and $0.41 over the last twelve months.



Energizer Resources Inc. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the search for graphite, vanadium, gold, uranium and other minerals. It has an interest in properties located in the African country of Madagascar and Canada in the Province of Quebec. As June 30, 2012, none of the properties, in which it holds an interest, had known mineral reserves of any kind.



For How Long ENZR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:HOKCY) closed yesterday at $2.33, a -0.85% decrease. Around 113,441 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 48,843 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 22.27 billion.



The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of gas, water and energy related activities in Hong Kong and mainland China. The Company is also engaged in property development and investment activities in Hong Kong.



Has HOKCY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Swingplane Ventures, Inc.(OTCBB:SWVI) moved -3.23 percent lower at $0.0150 and traded between $0.01 and $0.02 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.66%, which stands at -16.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -93.48%.



Swingplane Ventures, Inc. is engaged in the production of Algarrobo Property. The Algarrobo Property (Property) is located approximately 850 kilometers north of Santiago, in the III Region, Province of Chanaral, Chile.



Why Should Investors Buy SWVI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ring Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:RNGE) shares rose, gaining +3.53 percent to close at $15.27. The stock is up around 281.75% this year and 281.75% for the last 12 months. Around 13,921 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 7,679 shares.



Ring Energy, Inc. is a development-stage company. On September 28, 2011, the Company entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Stanford Energy, Inc. (Stanford Energy) and two of its shareholders to acquire all of the interest in Stanford Energy.



Why Should Investors Buy RNGE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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