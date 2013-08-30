Penny Stock Buzzers -ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DBSDY), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS: LSTMF), HyperSolar Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DBSDY), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS: LSTMF), HyperSolar Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR).



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF) increased 5.37% and closed at $0.214 on a traded volume of 390.693 shares, in comparison to 820.673 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 32.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $153.33 million.



Will EFRFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DBSDY) soared 0.72% and closed at $50.21 on a traded volume of 35.312 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 15.783 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.93%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $49.80 and $50.32.



Will DBSDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides corporate, SME, consumer and wholesale banking services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and rest of the world.



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS: LSTMF) dropped -1.19% and closed at $6.92. So far in three months, the stock is down -17.88%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.71 and $15.87 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.01. Its introductory price for the day was $7.00, with the overall traded volume of 51.014 shares.



Will LSTMF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



HyperSolar Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR) after opening its shares at the price of $0.02 jumped 21.43% to close at $0.0170 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.34 million shares, in comparison to 960.494 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.004 and $0.03 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.02.



Will HYSR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



HyperSolar, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of solar-powered nanoparticle system that separates hydrogen from water.



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