Penny Stock Buzzers - EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Solar Thin Films Inc(OTCMKTS:SLTZ), EQUATORIAL ENER ADR(OTCMKTS:EQUEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Solar Thin Films Inc(OTCMKTS:SLTZ), EQUATORIAL ENER ADR(OTCMKTS:EQUEY).



EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF) ended higher +2.53% and complete the day at $6.53. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 76,726. After opening at $6.45, the stock hit as high as $6.57. However, it traded between $5.07 and $8.64 over the last twelve months.



Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America. The company operates in two segments, United States Canada.



For How Long EXETF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) closed yesterday at $0.0691, a -1.14% decrease. Around 6.21 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $31.85 million.



Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States



Has AMBS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Solar Thin Films Inc(OTCMKTS:SLTZ) moved +8.54 percent higher at $0.890 and traded between $0.83 and $1.20 after opening the day at $0.83. Its performance over the last five days remained 28.99%, which stands at 8.54% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 68361.54%.



Solar Thin Films, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and installation of thin-film amorphous silicon (a-Si) photovoltaic manufacturing equipment used in plants that produce photovoltaic thin-film a-Si solar panels or modules



For How Long SLTZ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



EQUATORIAL ENER ADR(OTCMKTS:EQUEY) shares rose, gaining +9.70 percent to close at $9.05. The stock is up around 0.56% this year and 3.59% for the last 12 months. Around 101,100shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 13.00 shares.



Equatorial Energia S.A. engages in electric energy distribution in the state of Maranhão in Brazil. The company operates a concession area of approximately 333 thousand km2 serving approximately 1.9 million customers



Why Should Investors Buy EQUEY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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