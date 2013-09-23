Penny Stock Buzzers - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ).



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) ended higher +6.40% and complete the day at $1.33. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 24.57 million. After opening at $1.25, the stock hit as high as $1.38. However, it traded between $0.25 and $5.44 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



For How Long FNMA will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) closed yesterday at $1.29, a +7.50% increase. Around 13.43 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 5.41 million shares. The company is now valued at around $838.55 million.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



For How Long FMCC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Exide Technologies(OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) moved -31.94 percent lower at $0.381 and traded between $0.34 and $0.59 after opening the day at $0.59. Its performance over the last five days remained 15.63%, which stands at 109.34% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -88.86%.



Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Transportation Americas, Transportation Europe and Rest of World (ROW), Industrial Energy Americas, and Industrial Energy Europe and ROW.



Why Should Investors Buy XIDEQ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) shares fall, losing -0.76 percent to close at $3.92. The stock is up around 393.08% this year and 822.35% for the last 12 months. Around 4.09 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 14.37 million shares.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers. AMR Corporation, through its other subsidiary



Will AAMRQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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