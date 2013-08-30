Penny Stock Buzzers - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII), Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII), Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF).



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) ended lower -2.38% and complete the day at $1.23. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.35 million. After opening at $1.27, the stock hit as high as $1.30. However, it traded between $0.23 and $5.44 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) chartered by the United States Congress to support liquidity and stability in the secondary mortgage market, where mortgage-related assets are purchased and sold.



Has FNMA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII) closed yesterday at $0.0610, a -9.63% decrease. Around 12.94 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 19.98M shares. The company is now valued at around $22.87 million.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events



Has XUII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Strikeforce Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:SFOR) moved -21.74 percent lower at $0.0018 and traded between $0.0015 and $0.0035 after opening the day at $0.0021. Its performance over the last five days remained 200%, which stands at 50% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -28%.



StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (StrikeForce) is a software development and services company, which offers a range of integrated computer network security products. The Company owns the exclusive right to license and develop various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access and to protect network owners and users from identity theft.



Why Should Investors Buy SFOR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF) shares rose, gaining +1.54 percent to close at $6.12. The stock is down around -20.85% this year and -24.02% for the last 12 months. Around 335,669 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 29,644 shares.



Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America. The company operates in two segments, United States Canada



Why Should Investors Buy EXETF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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