Penny Stock Buzzers - Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT), Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF).



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) ended higher +2.27% and complete the day at $0.0496. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.59 million. After opening at $0.05, the stock hit as high as $0.05.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally



For How Long PHOT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS) closed yesterday at $5.35, a -11.28% decrease. Around 116,162 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 41,442 shares. The company is now valued at around $26.88 million.



Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.



Has ADXS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) moved +3.12 percent higher at $64.50 and traded between $62.26 and $64.57 after opening the day at $62.55. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.02%, which stands at 10.03% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -3.15%.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa, and South-East Asia. Its Refining, Marketing, and Distribution segment refines, transports



For How Long LUKOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF) shares fall, losing -7.72 percent to close at $1.13. The stock is down around -30.37% this year and -24.81% for the last 12 months. Around 491,366 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 80,178 shares.



Mart Resources, Inc., an international upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Will MAUXF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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