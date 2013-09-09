Penny Stock Buzzers - Henderson Land Development (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HLDCY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), BYD COMPANY LTD ADR (OTCMKTS: BYDDY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Henderson Land Development (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HLDCY), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY), BYD COMPANY LTD ADR (OTCMKTS: BYDDY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY).



Henderson Land Development (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) increased 0.50% and closed at $6.06 on a traded volume of 14.873 shares, in comparison to 28.437 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -15.13%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $65 billion and its total outstanding shares are 89 million.



Will HLDCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China.



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS: HNNMY) soared 0.95% and closed at $7.45 on a traded volume of 92.984 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 65.739 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 9.56%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $7.38 and $7.46.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



BYD COMPANY LTD ADR (OTCMKTS: BYDDY) jumped 7.90% and closed at $7.92. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.71%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.35 and $8.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.96. Its introductory price for the day was $7.90, with the overall traded volume of 177.861 shares.



Will BYDDY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products.



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS: TUWOY) after opening its trade at the price of $8.29 jumped 4.49% to close at $8.37 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 50.516 shares, in comparison to 52.230 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $7.36and $11.89 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $8.39.



Will TUWOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa.



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