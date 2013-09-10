Penny Stock Buzzers - Industrial & Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY), Wolseley plc (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Industrial & Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY), DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY), Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY).



Industrial & Comm. Bank of China Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IDCBY) increased 2.34% and closed at $14.00 on a traded volume of 284.200 shares.



The company has a total market capitalization of $244.75 billion.



Will IDCBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides corporate and personal banking, treasury operations, investment banking, asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services worldwide.



DETOUR GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: DRGDF) soared 0.84% and closed at $10.77 on a traded volume of 22.087 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 43.843 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.66 and $10.83.



Will DRGDF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada.



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY) jumped 2.30% and closed at $34.76. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.21%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.19 and $34.78 and during the previous trading session it marked$34.78 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $34.46 and the overall traded volume that day was 31.046 shares.



Will BAMXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY) after opening its shares at the price of $5.35 jumped 0.37% to close the day at $5.36. The stock ended on a traded volume of 124.549 shares, in comparison to 75.941 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $4.32 and $5.40 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.39.



Will WOSYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wolseley plc engages in the distribution of plumbing and heating products, and building materials to the professional contractors primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Nordic, France, and central Europe.



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