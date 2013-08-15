Penny Stock Buzzers - InSBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: InSBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)



InSBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) ended its day with the gain of +0.77% and closed at the price of $11.81 after opening at $11.84. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 49,239.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 498,492.00 shares. Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Will SBRCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Air Liquide (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 33,917.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 38,598.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $27.40 for the day and its closing price was $27.24 after gaining +0.07% for the day. Air Liquide SA is a France-based company engaged in the production of oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and other industrial and medical gases. The Company divides its activities between Gas and Services and Engineering and Construction.



Will AIQUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS) traded with volume of 182,838.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 485,866.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.41 and closed at $1.40after decline -2.10%. diaDexus, Inc. (diaDexus) is a medical diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of in vitro diagnostic products addressing unmet needs in cardiovascular disease.



For How Long DDXS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DBS Group Holdings Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) stock traded with total volume of 22,883.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 17,034.00 shares. DBSDY started its trading session with the price of $54.85 and closed at $54.76 after gain +0.48%. DBS Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company that operates through its main subsidiary, DBS Bank Ltd (the Bank).



Will DBSDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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