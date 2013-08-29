Penny Stock Buzzers - Jammin Java Corp(OTCMKTS:JAMN), Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY), OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Jammin Java Corp(OTCMKTS:JAMN), Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY), OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DWAHY).



Jammin Java Corp(OTCMKTS:JAMN) ended lower -8.05% and complete the day at $0.400. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 561,183. After opening at $0.44, the stock hit as high as $0.44. However, it traded between $0.08 and $0.65 over the last twelve months.



Jammin Java Corp. is primarily engaged in the business of providing roasted coffee on a wholesale level to the service, hospitality, office coffee service and big box store market. As of January 1, 2012, the Company planned to provide organically grown coffee, as well as fair trade or equal exchange coffee. The Company is party to a Trademark License Agreement with Marley Coffee



Has JAMN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Societe Generale SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SCGLY) closed yesterday at $8.77, a +0.63% increase. Around 90,093 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 143,672 shares. The company is now valued at around $33.65 billion.



Societe Generale SA is a France-based banking group. The Company is involved in retail banking in France, on-line brokerage services, financing and investment banking (brokerage operations, merger-acquisition consulting, commercial banking, among others), retail banking abroad, provision of specialized financial services (consumer loan, leasing, life insurance)



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OGX PETROLEO E ADR(OTCMKTS:OGXPY) moved -5.84 percent lower at $0.257 and traded between $0.25 and $0.31 after opening the day at $0.27. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.4%, which stands at -5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -87.79%.



OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. explores for and produces oil and natural gas in South America. Its portfolio comprises 33 exploratory blocks, of which 28 blocks are located in Brazil and 5 blocks are located in Colombia. The company was formerly known as Centennial Asset Participação Corumbá S.A



Why Should Investors Buy OGXPY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DWAHY) shares rose, gaining +1.13 percent to close at $181.02. The stock is up around 0.07% this year and 28.16% for the last 12 months. Around 16,253 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 7,943 shares.



DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD. is a construction company. Housing segment operates contract work and sells houses. Leasing Housing segment develops, constructs and manages leasing houses, and provides agency services. Condominium Building segment develops, sells and manages condominium buildings



Why Should Investors Buy DWAHY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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