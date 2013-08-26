Penny Stock Buzzers - LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), TNI BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:TNIB), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), TNI BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:TNIB), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY).



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) ended higher +3.09% and complete the day at $7.05. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 105,984. After opening at $6.78, the stock hit as high as $7.05. However, it traded between $6.71 and $8.41 over the last twelve months.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



For How Long LSTMF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST) closed yesterday at $0.190, a +58.33% increase. Around 1.21 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 863,376 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.74 million.



Fuelstream, Inc. (Fuelstream), is a fuel transportation and logistics company, which brokers the sale and distribution of aviation and other fuels to corporate and commercial consumers.



For How Long FLST Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TNI BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:TNIB) moved +27.17 percent higher at $2.20 and traded between $1.60 and $2.02 after opening the day at $1.70. Its performance over the last five days remained 19.57%, which stands at 0.46% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -41.33%.



TNI BioTech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.



For How Long TNIB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) shares fall, losing -0.13 percent to close at $15.20. The stock is up around -9.99% this year and 39.71% for the last 12 months. Around 359,875 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 154,475 shares.



Allianz SE is a Germany-based financial services provider and the holding company of the Allianz Group. It has two main business operations: Insurance Operations and Asset Management. Within the Insurance Operations include a portfolio of property/casualty and life/health insurance products for both private and corporate customers.



Will AZSEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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