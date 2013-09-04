Penny Stock Buzzers -Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LEXG) ARC RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS: AETUF) diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DDXS) MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS: MSLP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LEXG) ARC RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS: AETUF) diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DDXS) MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS: MSLP).



Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LEXG) decreased -0.76% and closed at $0.130 on a traded volume of 1.08 million shares, in comparison to 501.935 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -50%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and its total outstanding shares are 47.36 million.



Will LEXG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada.



ARC RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS: AETUF) soared 0.21% and closed at $24.12 on a traded volume of 18.957 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 49.834 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.29%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $24.02 and $24.29.



Will AETUF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada.



diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DDXS) showed no change, closed at $1.45. So far in three months, the stock is up 88.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.28 and $1.54 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.48. Its introductory price for the day was $1.45, with the overall traded volume of 129.178 shares.



Is DDXS a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS: MSLP) after opening its trade at the price of $10.07 jumped 0.50% to close at $10.05 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 87.502 shares, in comparison to 60.741 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.40 and $13.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.15.



Will MSLP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products in the United States and internationally.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/