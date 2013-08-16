Penny Stock Buzzers - Medbox Inc(OTCMKTS:MDBX), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY), Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Medbox Inc(OTCMKTS:MDBX), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY), Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF)



Medbox Inc(OTCMKTS:MDBX) ended lower -10.03% and complete the day at $35.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 40,944. After opening at $39.00, the stock hit as high as $39.00. However, it traded between $0.03 and $215.00 over the last twelve months.

Medbox Inc. (Medbox) offers a machine that dispenses medication to individuals based on biometric identification (fingerprint sample). The machine allows pharmacies, hospitals, doctors' offices, and alternative medicine clinics to manage employee possession of sensitive drugs.



Has MDBX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) closed yesterday at $0.580, a +9.43% increase. Around 525,475 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 206,082 shares. The company is now valued at around $63.51 million.

The Alkaline Water Co Inc, formerly Global Lines Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the chauffeured transportation business. The Company focuses on providing chauffeuring and transportation services to residents within its local market.



For How Long WTER Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY) moved -0.58 percent lower at $8.56 and traded between $8.35 and $8.60 after opening the day at $8.58. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.27%, which stands at 9.74% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 67.84%.

Fiat SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the automobile sector that designs, produces and sells cars for the mass market under the Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Abarth, Ferrari and Maserati brands. In addition, it also operates in the car components sector through Magneti Marelli, Teksid and Mopar and in the production systems sector through Comau



Why Should Investors Buy FIATY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Latteno Food Corp(OTCMKTS:LATF) shares rose, gaining +59.09 percent to close at $0.0035. The stock is down around -94.17% this year and -66.67% for the last 12 months. Around 42.70 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 7.87 million shares.

Latteno Food Corp. (Latteno) is engaged in acquiring, organizing, developing and upgrading companies in the international food and beverage market. Latteno is specializing in the dairy industry and coffee industry.

Why Should Investors Buy LATF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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