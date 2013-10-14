Penny Stock Buzzers - MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV).



MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) ended higher +0.68% and complete the day at $0.0297. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.94 million. After opening at $0.03, the stock hit as high as $0.03.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers terminal-based service packages and integrated Web Portal add-ons that include digital patient records, electronic referrals, credit/debit card merchant services, check guarantee



For How Long MWIP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) closed yesterday at $0.902, a -1.90% decrease. Around 1.16 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.75 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.49 billion.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers.



Has MONIF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hipcricket Inc(OTCBB:HIPP) trade close at $0.440 and traded between 0.38 and $0.44 after opening the day at $0.44. Its performance over the last five days remained -5.38%, which stands at -10.2% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -31.78%.



Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty. It offers AD LIFE, an interactive software-as-a-service platform to provide clients a suite of mobile marketing and advertising solutions, as well as allows marketers, brands, and agencies the ability to plan, create, test, deploy, and track mobile marketing programs in every mobile channel



What HIPP Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCMKTS:NVIV) shares rose, gaining +0.65 percent to close at $1.56. The stock is down around -10.34% this year and -12.85% for the last 12 months. Around 150,289 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 863,604 shares.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Why Should Investors Buy NVIV After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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