Penny Stock Buzzers -Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), BackWeb Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BWEBF), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB: CTLE), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY), BackWeb Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BWEBF), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB: CTLE), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ).



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITSY) increased 0.32% and closed at $281.50 on a traded volume of 783 shares, in comparison to 1.596 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -4.58%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $25.69 billion and its total outstanding shares are 91.26 million.



Will MITSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products; mining and sale of iron ore; sales and trading of scrap, ferroalloys, and non-ferrous material products; copper mining in Chile; scrap metal recycling; and nickel and cobalt smelting.



BackWeb Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS: BWEBF) soared 12.85% and closed at $0.202 on a traded volume of 2.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 14.674 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.31%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.19 and $0.20.



Will BWEBF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BackWeb Technologies Ltd. develops communications software technologies and solutions for enterprises to distribute digital information and assets to employees and customers.



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB: CTLE) dropped -15.33% and closed at $0.0508. So far in three months, the stock is down -72.54%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.00 and $1.52 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.06. Its introductory price for the day was $0.06, with the overall traded volume of 1.60 million shares.



Will CTLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others. The company was formerly known as Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. and changed its name to Nano Labs Corp.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ) after opening its shares at the price of $0.08 jumped 5.26% to close at $0.0800 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 729.160 shares, in comparison to 396.370 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.03 and $1.30and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.09.



Will EXMCQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal.



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