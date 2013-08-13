Penny Stock Buzzers - Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KUBTY), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KUBTY), Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA), Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY) its shares at the price of $287.25 for the day. Its closing price was $288.75after gaining +1.77% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2,228.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 2,055.00 shares. The beta of stands at -1.12. MITSUI & CO., LTD. is a Japan-based diversified trading company. The Company is engaged in the sale, import, export and international trading of various products in the fields of iron and steel products, metal resource, machine and project, chemical, energy, food and retail, as well as consumer service and information industries



Why Should Investors Buy MITSY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Kubota Corp (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) percentage change gain +2.02% to close at $76.36 with the total traded volume of 26,203.00 shares, more than average volume of 75,781.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $46.78 - $76.73, while its day lowest price was $76.05and it hit its day highest price at $76.73. KUBOTA CORPORATION is a manufacturer of farm equipment, engines and construction machinery. The Company is also a producer of various pipe-related products, principally ductile iron pipes and environment-related products, such as environmental plants.



Will KUBTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bebida Beverage Company (OTCMKTS:BBDA) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 24.02M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 16.27M shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01- $0.02, while its day lowest price was $0.01 and it hit its day highest price at $0.01. BBDA total market capitalization is $ 1.94M shares. Bebida Beverage Company is engaged in functional beverages. The Company’s products include water, energy drinks and other functional drinks. The Company’s products, which are sold to customers is distributed by DSD Distribution.



Can Investors Bet on BBDA after this News update?Find out in this Research Report



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) started its trading session with the price of $71.74and closed at $71.81 after decline -1.18%. DDAIF stocks traded with total volume of 24,948.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 39,729.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $71.27 -$72.02. Daimler AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes a range of automotive products, mainly passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses, as well as manages the Daimler Group. It also provides financial and other services relating to its automotive businesses.



Will DDAIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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