Penny Stock Buzzers - Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Patriot Scientific Corporation(OTCMKTS:PTSC), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (OTCBB:MFTH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Patriot Scientific Corporation(OTCMKTS:PTSC), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF), Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (OTCBB:MFTH).



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) ended higher +12.60% and complete the day at $0.143. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 5.03million. After opening at $0.13, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.22 over the last twelve months.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being.



For How Long NVLX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Patriot Scientific Corporation(OTCMKTS:PTSC) closed yesterday at $0.154, a -10.72% decrease. Around 4.41 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.33 million shares. The company is now valued at around $62.41 million.



Patriot Scientific Corporation, an intellectual-property licensing company, owns various patents covering the design of microprocessor chips. Its technologies are used in products, such as computers and cameras, printers, automobiles, and industrial devices.



Has PTSC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) moved +0.76 percent higher at $7.29 and traded between $7.17 and $7.36 after opening the day at $7.22. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.19%, which stands at 5.53% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -13.93%.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



For How Long LSTMF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (OTCBB:MFTH) shares rose, gaining +11.11 percent to close at $0.0010. The stock is down around -28.57% this year and -81.48% for the last 12 months. Around 155.61 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 13.56 million shares.



Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp. develops a cloud-synced mobile medication management solution. It offers an iOS and Android mobile application and cloud-synced database that provide medication and treatment adherence programs for patients, and their families and friends



Why Should Investors Buy MFTH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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